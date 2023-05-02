Woman wearing smiley face emoji shirt with puppy in lap cashes fraudulent check

A woman with a puppy in her lap and wearing a shirt with smiley face emojis on it cashed a fraudulent check for more than $1,730 in January. Now, detectives are hoping bank surveillance video will help lead to her arrest.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said someone broke into a woman's car in Miami-Dade County in January, stealing her personal items, including her checkbook.

Later that month, the woman was caught on camera cashing the bogus check at a TD Bank drive-thru in Oakland Park.

The woman was seen driving a white Chevrolet Equinox LTZ with a paper license tag that detectives said appears to be fake.

Codd said detectives have been gathering evidence ever since. They're hoping that someone will recognize the woman in the video, resulting in tips that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO detectives or contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Tips can remain anonymous.

