‘Alien’ TV series finds lead actress

Sydney Chandler attends a special screening of "Don't Worry Darling" at AMC Lincoln Square on...
Sydney Chandler attends a special screening of "Don't Worry Darling" at AMC Lincoln Square on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The upcoming “Alien” television series has found its lead actress.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, actress Sydney Chandler has become the first person cast in the new series from "Fargo" showrunner Noah Hawley.

Chandler, the daughter of "Bloodline" star Kyle Chandler, currently stars in the FX series "Pistol," which chronicles Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and the band's rise to prominence. She plays Chrissie Hynde, the lead singer for the Pretenders.

The 27-year-old made her film debut in last year's "Don't Worry Darling."

Details about the series, based on the 1979 science-fiction horror classic "Alien" and its sequels, have been kept in hypersleep, but it will not feature anyone from the movies, including Sigourney Weaver.

"Alien" will be televised on FX and takes place in a timeline before Weaver's Ellen Ripley character, FX CEO John Landgraf told reporters last year.

"It's the first story in the 'Alien' franchise that takes place on Earth," he said. "It takes place on our planet, near the end of this century we're currently in – 70-odd years from now."

