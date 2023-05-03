Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference in Jupiter on Wednesday.

The governor will speak at Florida Atlantic University's MacArthur Campus, located at 5353 Parkside Drive, at 9:30 a.m.

Joining DeSantis will be Jason Weida, the secretary for the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, along with Michelle Branham, the secretary of Florida's Department of Elder Affairs.

No other information has been released.

