Gunman in custody after person shot inside South Florida Walmart
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
One person is in custody after a shooting injured a person inside a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes on Tuesday, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting took place shortly after 2 p.m. at a store located at 3001 N. State Road 7.
When deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paramedics airlifted the victim to a local hospital.
According to investigators, the shooter fled the scene on a scooter but was later taken into custody a few hours later.
Neither the name of the gunman nor the victim has been released.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
