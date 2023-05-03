Gunman in custody after person shot inside South Florida Walmart

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One person is in custody after a shooting injured a person inside a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes on Tuesday, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting took place shortly after 2 p.m. at a store located at 3001 N. State Road 7.

When deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to a local hospital.

According to investigators, the shooter fled the scene on a scooter but was later taken into custody a few hours later.

Neither the name of the gunman nor the victim has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Residents outraged by ordinance they call confusing
Tornado tosses boat from cove onto lawn in North Palm Beach
Unofficial Boca Bash to draw thousands of boaters Sunday
Cleanup underway after tornado rips through North Palm Beach neighborhood
Some Florida driver’s license holders having problems at TSA checkpoints

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2002, file photo, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., addresses the crowd during a...
Woman accused of throwing drink at Rep. Gaetz during wine festival
Major immigration reform heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk
Martin County boaters upset over timing of ramp work
North Palm Beach residents face long cleanup after EF2 tornado