Gunman in custody after person shot inside South Florida Walmart

One person is in custody after a shooting injured a person inside a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes on Tuesday, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting took place shortly after 2 p.m. at a store located at 3001 N. State Road 7.

When deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to a local hospital.

According to investigators, the shooter fled the scene on a scooter but was later taken into custody a few hours later.

Neither the name of the gunman nor the victim has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2023