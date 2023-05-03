Help on the way for Fort Pierce woman on the verge of homelessness

Help is on the way for an 86-year-old Fort Pierce woman, who was on the verge of homelessness the rood of her home collapsed.

Contact 5 has been covering the plight of Libby Piersall since her roof collapsed last month.

A local roofing company is repairing her roof and fixing her structure for free but is looking for volunteers to help with construction.

The work is scheduled for Thursday at 213 Osceola Ave. in Fort Pierce.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up.

