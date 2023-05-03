Hurricane Road Show spotlights Indian River County deputies

WPTV’s Hurricane Road Show showcased an Indian River County group of sheriff’s deputies that helped in one of Florida’s toughest storms ever: Hurricane Ian.

Deputies Ernesto Macias and Mindy Mangel were part of a team of more than 10 members of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office responding to Charlotte County in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

“It was definitely different,” Macias said. “After about the second or third day, you get to learn like the main roadways, what businesses it was easier to navigate, but that was the hardest thing.”

“We expected we would be pulling people out of houses,” Mangel said. “We just didn’t know what to expect but we came prepared.”

Both said while there was damage in Charlotte County, it wasn’t as extensive as Fort Myers.

Indian River County Deputy Ernesto Macias shares how they responded to Hurricane Ian.

They had duties consisting of traffic control, while power was out, and roads were blocked with debris.

“Sometimes there was calls for service that were coming out and the response time was completely decreased,” Mangel said, “just because we had to stop and be able to remove something when it should have been removed by the neighbor or two people could have done it.”

Mangel’s K-9 Tuko was along for the ride.

“You would never think that he’s a police dog to be honest with you, he’s a big baby,” Mangel said.

It turns out Tuko was very useful. Two thieves tried stealing roof shingles, but team Tuko found them in a hurry.

Deputy Mindy Mangel shares how it has been working with her K-9 Tuko.

“Tuko did his job and found the two people that were responsible for stealing the items,” Mangel said. “It’s kind of amazing that people from other counties take advantage of the destruction and know police officers focus on other things and they come down from other counties and steal construction equipment and anything they can and then they flee back to their county.”

There wasn't anything specific learned out of the post-Ian experience that would change Indian River deputies plan of action for this hurricane season. There is, however, a new appreciation for storm patrol.

“The best training is hands-on. Simple stuff like chainsaw and fuel and I think the biggest thing is helping your neighbor,” Macias said. “I saw a lot of that over there.”

“You can rebuild somewhere else and that’s devastating as that may be but losing your life or losing the life of someone else just cause you want to stay so we urge you to get out and evacuate if you can,” Mangel said.

