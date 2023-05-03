Raising Cane's flocks to Florida, opens first location in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has opened its first location in Palm Beach County.

The Louisiana-based fast-food chain specializing in chicken fingers held a grand opening for its new Boynton Beach location Tuesday.

It's the first of two Raising Cane's slated to open in Palm Beach County this year.

Another location in Royal Palm Beach is scheduled to open May 23, a Raising Cane's spokeswoman told WPTV.

Raising Cane's follows the trend of several fast-food chains flocking to the Sunshine State, along with West Coast staples Del Taco and Jack in the Box.

The Boynton Beach location is right next to a Chick-fil-A along Boynton Beach Boulevard in the BJ's shopping plaza.

It becomes the third South Florida location thus far, joining two other locations in Miami-Dade County.

Raising Cane's opened its first Florida location in Homestead last November and has begun an aggressive expansion throughout the state ever since, with new stores popping up in the Tampa Bay area, Tallahassee and Gainesville.

Future expansion is planned for Cutler Bay by mid-summer, followed by Port St. Lucie later this summer and Pompano Beach in early fall.

