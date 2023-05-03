The risks of ignoring evacuation orders prior to a hurricane

Now is the time to make sure you know whether you live in an evacuation zone, what kind of zone and the risks specific to your neighborhood during a hurricane.

“We’ve been in Vero Beach about a year, year and a half,” Doug Moore said.

Moore is new to Vero Beach from California, learning the ropes for hurricane preps from his neighbors inside Southgate Village.

“In this park, most people have been through stuff here,” he said. “The overall consensus is that if it’s a three or above you probably ought to seek other ground.”

However, he evacuated from his winter home during Hurricane Nicole late last year and said he would do it again.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers explains the importance of evacuating when ordered to.

“I’m out. I don’t need to be rescued. I don’t want to be rescued, right?”

That’s exactly what Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers likes to hear.

“If we’re telling you you’ve got to go there’s a reason for it,” he said. “It’s that you’re in serious danger in those areas.”

Flowers said they can’t force people out but when winds become too strong or flood waters rise too high, deputies and firefighters eventually cannot respond to emergencies.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane

“And unfortunately, we do still receive calls during those times from people who made the wrong choice to stay and it’s heartbreaking for us,” Flowers said. “When it clears up enough that we can respond and check on them, we do.”

The barrier island is typically the first to be told they're on their own. However, low-lying areas, near the river, should also consider the possibility of losing that lifeline.

“That river is more vulnerable than people realize,” Flowers said. “The surge from the river can really get nasty.”

Doug Moore shares how he's managed the storms since moving to Vero Beach.

Studies show the cost of evacuating is a big reason some people stay behind. The sheriff said the county makes sure that doesn’t have to be a factor.

“It’s better to spend the night in a school than potentially risk your life and die,” Flowers said. “If we’re telling you to go, you need to go.”

There are also two apps you should go ahead and download before hurricane season.

The Indian River Sheriff Florida app and Indian River Aware app prepare will give you emergency notifications, including evacuation information. Both are free in your app store.

