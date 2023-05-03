Sections of North Palm Beach continue cleanup days after EF2 tornado

At the Sandalwood condos in North Palm Beach, along the path of Saturday's tornado, Gail McCormack is still cleaning out the damage.

"I think I had 25 blowers and four dehumidifiers in there since Monday," she said.

McCormack's condo sustained substantial water damage.

"They did take off the baseboard and the crown molding and ceiling because it was flooding down the stairs, and I could not stop it myself," McCormack said.

Gail McCormack was among the residents who sustained damage to her home from the tornado.

The damage varies from condo to condo along the twister's narrow path, which damaged cars, trees and fences.

Along U.S. Highway 1, some businesses are also still cleaning up.

The Aquarium Shop lost a $15,000 tank, according to owner Andy Finlayson.

"Something came through the window, a ceiling tile from across the street, looked like it busted the front glass right out," Finlayson said.

WPTV Tornado Relief Campaign

Andy Finlayson discusses the damage sustained to his aquatic pet store from the tornado.

His store remain open as a contractor assessed the damage on Wednesday.

Throughout the area, many who have insurance seem to be moving toward getting back to normal.

It's a process that they admit will take weeks but also they feel fortunate it's just repairs they have to worry about.

"I'm emotional, you see a big tree coming towards you, you think this is it," McCormack said.

closeup of cars on top of each other in Palm Beach Gardens parking lot, April 29, 2023

