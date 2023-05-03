Wellington neighbors reevaluate safety after double shooting

A day aftertwo teenagers were shot in Wellington, some parents living near the shooting wonder if their neighborhood is safe. So far, no one has been arrested for the shooting.

Contact Five looked at crime numbers in the neighborhood along White Pine Drive where the incident took place.

Residents said the neighborhood was troubled a decade ago and cleaned up. However, they fear it could now be backsliding.

White Pine Drive is not the Wellington of polo ponies or upscale stores. But some neighbors said they felt safe here until recently when two teens were shot in front of a home.

"It's shocking because during the daytime it's peaceful," one young mother, who asked not to be identified, said. "Nighttime is questionable."

"It makes me anxious to know that happened right in front of my house because I heard the gunshots," added a man who lives in the neighborhood, who was also concerned and did not want to be named or shown on television.

Sheriff's deputies searched for clues Wednesday morning following the shooting.

The two teen victims remain hospitalized, one in critical but stable condition.

Contact 5 obtained incident logs from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office showing White Pine Drive's recent troubles. This included 13 violent crimes, including an assault, domestic in progress and abuse since the beginning of the year.

"I didn't know about that at all, but knowing that it's a little bit scary," the young mother said.

She said the crime scene along White Pine Drive has her worried about children who attend a nearby charter school and a Boys and Girls Club. She said the kids walk home along the same road.

The woman said she has a child of her own that she is concerned about.

"I have a small newborn," she said. "I don't want her to grow up in a neighborhood that's considered unsafe, especially since we have a lot of children here."

The investigation remains active and anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Scripps Only Content 2023