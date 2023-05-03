Woman, 47, killed in hit-and-run crash in Indian River County

A Delaware woman is dead and a driver is on the run following a hit-and-run crash in Indian River County Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 47-year-old woman from Wilmington, Delaware, along with a 52-year-old Vero Beach man, were walking north across S.R. 656 (17th Street), just east of Vero Beach, just after 9 p.m.

That's when a maroon Ford Edge SUV traveling east slammed into them.

The driver of the vehicle got out of his car, walked up to the victims, then got back in his SUV and took off.

The woman was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where she died from her injuries. The Vero Beach man suffered non-incapacitating injuries, the FHP said.

Dash camera video from a witness revealed the driver of the Ford Edge was a white man, around 50 to 60 years old, balding, and wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

The vehicle involved was possibly from the 2015 to 2023 model years with a Florida registration and possibly a Mullinax Ford license plate frame with a yellow strip across the bottom.

If you know who the driver is, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

