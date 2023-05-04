50 Cent cashing in on debut album with anniversary concert in South Florida

Rapper to celebrate 20th anniversary of ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’' album at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in August
50 Cent performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles...
50 Cent performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
50 Cent is making a final lap through Florida.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is bringing his "Final Lap Tour" to Tampa and West Palm Beach in August to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'."

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, will perform Aug. 20 at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds. He'll also perform the day before at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.

"Get Rich or Die Tryin'" was the best-selling album of 2003 and was nominated for best rap album at the Grammy Awards. The hit single from the album, "In da Club," was also nominated for best rap song.

50 Cent later won a Grammy for his 2009 ensemble "Crack a Bottle" with Eminem and Dr. Dre.

The 47-year-old Queens-born rapper will be touring with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.

Tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.

