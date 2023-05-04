Agents search for migrants following Boca Raton smuggling incident

Federal agents are searching for more than a dozen suspected migrants following a "maritime smuggling event" in Boca Raton, authorities said.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the migrants came ashore around 7 a.m. Thursday near the Waterstone Resort, located in the 900 block of East Camino Real.

Three migrants were detained and are being questioned, while agents are still searching for 15 to 20 migrants that hotel staffers reported seeing flee the area.

“When you’re fleeing and eluding, you’re not really seeking asylum,” said Boynton Beach immigration lawyer Richard Hujber. “So, you have to worry about those who do take off and scatter and try to hide in terms of what are their intentions here.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the migrants possibly used a boat and personal watercraft to come ashore.

Boynton Beach immigration lawyer Richard Hujber explains the number of reasons why migrants flee after reaching Florida's shores.

It's unclear exactly where the group came from, along with their nationalities.

According to the chief of Customs and Border Patrol, migrant landings, or attempted landings, in South Florida rose 400% in the last year.

Hujber said many who run after landing, have been deported before.

“It is illegal re-entry where they could face federal jail time for coming back illegally after being deported,” said Hujber. “So, those are people who would generally take off and run.”

The U.S. Department of Justice reported the average sentence for migrants convicted of re-entering the United States is a year and a half in federal prison.

