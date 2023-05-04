Agents searching for 15 to 20 migrants following Boca Raton smuggling incident

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Federal agents are searching for more than a dozen suspected migrants following a "maritime smuggling event" in Boca Raton, authorities said.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the migrants came ashore around 7 a.m. Thursday near the Waterstone Resort, located in the 900 block of East Camino Real.

Three migrants were detained and are being questioned, while agents are still searching for 15 to 20 migrants that hotel staffers reported seeing flee the area.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the migrants possibly used a boat and jet skis to come ashore.

It's unclear exactly where the group came from, along with their nationalities.

