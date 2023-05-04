FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 4, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Mostly sunny for Thursday afternoon as very dry weather continues. Afternoon temperatures will top the low to mid 80s.

Mainly dry conditions will continue for Friday. Then moisture increases this weekend and so do rain chances to 20% with isolated storms on Saturday and 30% with spotty storms later in the day on Sunday. This is not a washout at all, so the weekend will still be enjoyable if you have plans to go to the beach or SunFest or other outdoor events.

Highs will heat up to the upper 80s this weekend. Overnight lows are getting a little warmer, mainly in the 70s.

A better chance for scattered storms early next week.

