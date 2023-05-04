Man killed by freight train in Okeechobee County

A man died when he was hit by a freight train Tuesday night, Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night.

At 10:10 p.m., Okeechobee Fire Rescue responded to a medical call for service of a man bleeding from the head near the railroad tracks at the 700 block of Northeast 14th Ave.

Rescue personnel said the severe head trauma was consistent with being struck by a train. Despite attempting aid, the man died.

Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jack Nash told WPTV his agency learned from CSX Transportation a freight train hit the man.

Amtrak trains also use the tracks.

The case is considered an active investigation by detectives.

For information that may seem helpful about this case, please notify Detective Wenrick at 863-763-3117 or 800-357-9868, referencing OCSO Case # 23S10723.

