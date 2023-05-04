Portable charging station catches fire inside Singer Island condo

A portable charging station caught fire Thursday morning in Riviera Beach, sending a person to the hospital, city officials said.

The fire occurred just after 7 a.m. inside a condominium unit located at 4600 North Ocean Drive on Singer Island.

Riviera Beach Fire and Rescue responded to the fire and were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

City spokeswoman Brittany Collins said the charging station had a lithium battery.

The person who was injured suffered minor burns, according to Collins.

