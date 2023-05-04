Shoplifters from South Florida arrested in St. Lucie County pharmacy thefts

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police said they've arrested two women in connection with numerous thefts from Walgreens and CVS pharmacies in St. Lucie County.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Port St. Lucie police said they caught Asia Philmore, 27 and Jacquilla Morris, 26, shoplifting from the Walgreens at 692 SW Prima Vista Blvd this week. According to police, the suspects had already made one trip to their vehicle with tote bags filled with stolen merchandise, when they returned inside to steal more items.

Police said over $15,000 of medicine, beauty products and toiletries stolen from multiple Walgreens and CVS locations on Monday were found in the suspects' rental car.

Surveillance video from the CVS at 4999 South U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce showed the two women leaving the store at around 5:46 p.m. Monday with bags filled with items. Police said they stole 205 items, including skin care products, body wash, razors and hair products, totaling $3,071.29 from that location.

Philmore and Morris are both from South Florida, according to police.

They were arrested and taken to St. Lucie County jail on Tuesday and face felony grand theft and felony retail theft charges.

Detectives said they are working closely with other law enforcement agencies to identify all the stores where the merchandise was stolen from and additional criminal charges will be forthcoming.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Woman, 47, killed in hit-and-run crash in Indian River County
Raising Cane’s flocks to Florida, opens first location in Palm Beach County
Transgender teachers leaving Florida after bill on pronouns passes
Unofficial Boca Bash to draw thousands of boaters Sunday
2 people, 17 and 18, wounded in Wellington shooting

Latest News

Palm Beach County band ready for big moment at SunFest
50 Cent performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles...
50 Cent cashing in on debut album with anniversary concert in South Florida
LSD in drowning victim’s system when death occurred at Okeechobee Festival
A 17-year-old and 18-year-old were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Wellington,...
2 people, 17 and 18, wounded in Wellington shooting