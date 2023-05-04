Surfers teach children with autism how to hang ten

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Surfers for Autism is a nonprofit organization that provides free surfing and beach events to children and young adults with special abilities.

"We end up crashing barriers and families come to the beach with the idea that their kids may not be able to do these certain activities, and we show them they can do all this and more in 30 minutes," Moose Brown, the CEO of Surfers for Autism, said.

Most kids are not overstimulated by going to the surf lessons.

"That's a fear I think for most families when they see Surfers for Autism," Charles Erbe, president of Surfers for Autism, said. "I'll be honest, after you get the kids out here, 99% of them end up in the water. They end up enjoying all the moments, feeling the pressure off their body. Getting the cheers at the shoreline is a big part of it, and it's also really relieving for the parents themselves. When you think about the parents that get out there and let their child go for a little bit and take the weight off of their shoulders."

Erbe said the events provide a sense of community for kids with autism, and they can just be themselves.

"And just the community offers the awareness it brings to the community that they are are amazing individuals, young adults to children that just do these things that not expected," Erbe said. "And 30 minutes they're up, They're standing on a surfboard."

The group plans to host three learn-to-surf events from Jupiter to Fort Pierce on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATIONS BELOW:

  • Jupiter - Carlin Park
  • Jensen Beach - Sea Turtle Beach
  • Fort Pierce - Pepper Park

Click here to register for the events.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Woman, 47, killed in hit-and-run crash in Indian River County
Raising Cane’s flocks to Florida, opens first location in Palm Beach County
Transgender teachers leaving Florida after bill on pronouns passes
Unofficial Boca Bash to draw thousands of boaters Sunday
2 people, 17 and 18, wounded in Wellington shooting

Latest News

Fashion show for adults with disabilities in underserved Belle Glade community
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum speaks during a Democratic gubernatorial debate held at Florida...
Andrew Gillum found not guilty of lying to FBI
Portable charging station catches fire inside Singer Island condo
Palm Beach County band ready for big moment at SunFest