Threat against Palm Beach County school 'unfounded,' principal says

An unfounded threat circulating on social media against an unnamed school prompted an investigation by law enforcement in Palm Beach County on Thursday.

Parents who have students who attend Royal Palm Beach Community High School received a message from Principal Michelle Fleming about the threat.

Fleming said Royal Palm Beach Community High School was not named in the threat, and there was no indication that it was valid.

"This information has been reposted by some who have seen it and placed it in social media chats resulting in further circulation of the threat," Fleming said in the message to parents.

She said law enforcement investigated the matter and concluded the rumors were unfounded.

"Several individuals have reported this post to law enforcement through the Fortify Florida app," Fleming said in the message. "Investigators are well aware of the situation and appreciate tips shared through the app."

A similar message was circulated in a neighboring county on Wednesday, according to the principal. However, Fleming did not identify the county.

A parent who has a student who attends Palm Beach Gardens High School told WPTV they received a similar message.

A teacher that WPTV spoke with said she and her colleagues are still concerned and some are planning on not coming to school Friday.

Making a threat against a school in Florida is a second-degree felony.

