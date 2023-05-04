Woman arrested after attempted robbery at pharmacy

A Port St. Lucie woman has been arrested after demanding prescription drugs during an attempted robbery at a Port St. Lucie drugstore last month, demanding prescription drugs, police said Wednesday.

Jennifer Scee, 47, was identified as the armed robbery suspect at Aster Discount Pharmacy and apprehended Tuesday. She is facing charges of robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Port St. Lucie police said the attempted robbery occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. April 21.

According to a Facebook post by the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the woman entered the store and held an employee at gunpoint, demanding Dilaudid, which is an opioid.

When she was told the pharmacy didn't have the drug, the suspect jumped over the counter and pointed the handgun at the victim. When the victim yelled, the suspect fled in a gray Honda Civic coupe.

