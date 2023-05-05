2 men arrested in connection with armed robbery at gas station in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fort Pierce police have arrested two men accused of attacking and robbing a gas station clerk last month.

Police said the armed robbery happened on April 24 at the Sunoco gas station at 3306 Orange Ave.

According to investigators, Roderick Anthony Baker, 22, and Eugene Jacques, 20, walked into the gas station with a firearm, struck the clerk and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Fort Pierce police detectives arrested Baker on Monday and Jacques on Thursday and took them to St. Lucie County Jail.

Both face charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and third-degree grand theft.

Baker faces an additional charge of violating his probation on previous drug charges.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-302-4796 or esaintilien@fppd.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Transgender teachers leaving Florida after bill on pronouns passes
Raising Cane’s flocks to Florida, opens first location in Palm Beach County
Threat against Palm Beach County school 'unfounded,' principal says
Palm Beach County commissioners OK land swap west of Boca Raton
Woman, 47, killed in hit-and-run crash in Indian River County

Latest News

Mainly dry continues will continue for Friday, then moisture increases this weekend and so do...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 5, 2023
Mainly dry continues will continue for Friday, then moisture increases this weekend and so do...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 5, 2023
Person killed in deputy-involved crash in Port St. Lucie
SunFest grows from humble beginnings to large-scale music festival