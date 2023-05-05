3 horses in Kentucky Derby trained in Palm Beach County

This year's Kentucky Derby has three horses running that did a good part of their training in Palm Beach County.

"We've been fortunate to have Derby entrants over the last few years," Brandon Mills, general manager at Palm Beach Downs, said.

The mile-long track located in western Delray Beach is now a base for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher, who brought Forte, Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns to train.

Brandon Mills outlines the training schedule of the horses that visit Palm Beach Downs.

"I think people like training horses at Palm Beach Downs," Mill said. "It's just kind of more private. It's not open to the public. It's a little bit more personal experience. It's nice and peaceful for the horses."

Forte is considered to be a favorite in this year's derby and is also co-owned by Vincent Viola, the owner of the Florida Panthers.

Palm Beach Downs is located west of Delray Beach.

"I've been here four or five times to watch Forte," Mills said. "You can feel the thunder of the hooves running by."

Asked to pick a winner, Mills said he likes all three of the horses he has seen in person.

"I have to go with my home team," Mills said. "I would never go against them."

