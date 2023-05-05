Dropkick Murphys to play some songs from new album at SunFest

Since 1996, the Dropkick Murphys band has attracted new fans with great Boston rock music. Once again, they're bringing hits like, "I'm Shipping up to Boston" and "Rose Tattoo" to SunFest.

"We love doing all the those festivals. We get to play in front of so many people that normally don't see us," guitarist and singer Tim Brennan said. "So, we're really looking forward to that; hopefully making some new fans. We love playing down in Florida."

Brennan said fans could be in for a treat of new music, as the band is preparing to release an album this month. So, they're hoping to entice current and new fans to buy their new music.

"It is going to work nicely. Our new record comes out on the 12th of May," he said. "So, hopefully we'll gear some people up to go out and by the record next week."

Brennan said the band is passionate about sports. Of course, they're huge fans of the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins.

However, the band may be a bit flustered, because the Florida Panthers pulled off a stunning upsetof the Bruins in their game 7 at TD Garden to win their first round playoff series and advance to round 2 of the NHL playoffs.

"There's not been a lot of chatter about it. I think guys are still pretty sore about it. It wouldn't be beyond Ken to lay into the people of southern Florida a little bit when we play the show," he said. "But that being said, he's aware of the outcome, so I'm sure he won't push too hard knowing he could easily get it back from everybody."

The Dropkick Murphy's play on Saturday. The show starts at 4:30 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2023