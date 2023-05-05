FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 5, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Mainly dry continues will continue for Friday, then moisture increases this weekend and so do rain chances to 30% with isolated storms on Saturday and 40% with spotty storms later in the day on Sunday.

This is not a washout at all, so the weekend will still be enjoyable if you have plans to go to the beach or SunFest or other outdoor events.

High temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s this weekend. Overnight lows are getting a little warmer, mainly in the 70s.

There will be a better chance for scattered storms early next week.

