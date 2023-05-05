FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 5, 2023

Mainly dry continues will continue for Friday, then moisture increases this weekend and so do rain chances to 30% with isolated storms on Saturday.
By WFLX Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Mainly dry continues will continue for Friday, then moisture increases this weekend and so do rain chances to 30% with isolated storms on Saturday and 40% with spotty storms later in the day on Sunday.

This is not a washout at all, so the weekend will still be enjoyable if you have plans to go to the beach or SunFest or other outdoor events.

High temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s this weekend. Overnight lows are getting a little warmer, mainly in the 70s.

There will be a better chance for scattered storms early next week.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transgender teachers leaving Florida after bill on pronouns passes
Raising Cane’s flocks to Florida, opens first location in Palm Beach County
Threat against Palm Beach County school 'unfounded,' principal says
Palm Beach County commissioners OK land swap west of Boca Raton
Woman, 47, killed in hit-and-run crash in Indian River County

Latest News

Mainly dry continues will continue for Friday, then moisture increases this weekend and so do...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 5, 2023
Mostly sunny for Thursday afternoon as very dry weather continues. Afternoon temperatures will...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 4, 2023
Mostly sunny for Thursday afternoon as very dry weather continues. Afternoon temperatures will...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 4, 2023
Mostly sunny again for Wednesday afternoon as very dry weather continues. Afternoon...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 3, 2023