Palm Beach County students use donated items to create sustainable fashion

Being fashionable can come at a steep cost to our environment, but a group of students learned some lessons about sustainability in the fashion realm.

Students from several schools got creative with a "trash-formation" challenge. Using items from Resource Depot, they reconsidered and refashioned pieces into new looks, which walked the runway at the Norton Museum of Art.

Nelson made a backpack in the shape of a bunny from recycled leather.

“Being able to experiment with more of a three piece kind of outfit was definitely challenging, but I really enjoyed it,” Nelson said.

The pieces will remain on view at Resource Depot's GalleRe until May 12, at 2508 Florida Ave. in West Palm Beach.

Gianna Gustave, a 7th grader from Bach Middle School of the Arts, said she used a plastic basket in one part of her design.

“It makes you see how incredibly important sustainability is," Gustave said. "I feel like this has really opened up my eyes to try new outcomes and try and make my own outfits by using recycled materials more.”

Resource Depot is a creative re-use center in West Palm Beach. All of the items in the warehouse are donated by the community, and re-sold for pennies on the dollar. It’s frequented by teachers and creative thinkers.

“I think everybody did incredible and they inspired me to do better things next year,” Alyssa Dan, a 10th grader from Forest Hill High School, said.

The students used everything from old clothes to a vegetable steamer to a lamp shade to make their fashion.

