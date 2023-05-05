Person killed in deputy-involved crash in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A St. Lucie County deputy was involved in a deadly crash overnight Friday in Port St. Lucie, Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

According to Mascara, an on-duty deputy was responding to a service call shortly before 1 a.m. when the crash happened at U.S. 1 and Southeast Village Green Drive.

A person died in the wreck, Mascara said.

"We are heartbroken to learn of this tragic accident and extend are deepest sympathies to the pedestrian’s loved ones," Mascara said in a written statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are also with our deputy during this extremely difficult time."

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the Florida Highway Patrol investigates the crash.

No other details have been released.

