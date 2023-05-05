Student arrested after school threat posted to social media

Police in Broward County said a student was arrested Friday in connection with a threatening social media post that caused concern in schools throughout South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

Coral Springs police announced that Catrina Petit, 18, who is a student at Taravella High School, was taken into custody.

The post mentioned there was a threat to commit a school shooting.

Police said Petit sent the threat out fraudulently using another student's name and computer access.

The threat was later posted on social media, causing concern in several counties throughout Florida.

Petit faces multiple felony charges, according to Coral Springs police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

