Couple receives support across US in search for missing dog

A Palm Beach Gardens couple posted a plea on social media in an effort to find their missing dog. They said they are now getting calls of support from all over the United States.

Their pup named Annie disappeared eight days ago near Prosperity Farms Road when she wiggled through a fence.

One neighbor said they saw the dog hop into a white sedan.

Annie's owners put several posts up on social media that dog lovers — both in Florida and across the U.S. — are watching and sharing online.

"Oh my, I'm extremely optimistic," Annie's owner Sam Dosdourian said. "It's sad. My poor wife has not got one full night of sleep since this has happened."

Dosdourian said they have been overwhelmed by the empathy from strangers.

"The response has been above and beyond anything I could have imagined," he said.

The couple has offered a $3,500 reward to anyone who returns their dog.

