Couple receives support across US in search for missing dog

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm Beach Gardens couple posted a plea on social media in an effort to find their missing dog. They said they are now getting calls of support from all over the United States.

Their pup named Annie disappeared eight days ago near Prosperity Farms Road when she wiggled through a fence.

One neighbor said they saw the dog hop into a white sedan.

Annie's owners put several posts up on social media that dog lovers — both in Florida and across the U.S. — are watching and sharing online.

"Oh my, I'm extremely optimistic," Annie's owner Sam Dosdourian said. "It's sad. My poor wife has not got one full night of sleep since this has happened."

Dosdourian said they have been overwhelmed by the empathy from strangers.

"The response has been above and beyond anything I could have imagined," he said.

The couple has offered a $3,500 reward to anyone who returns their dog.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Transgender teachers leaving Florida after bill on pronouns passes
Raising Cane’s flocks to Florida, opens first location in Palm Beach County
Threat against Palm Beach County school 'unfounded,' principal says
Woman, 27, killed in deputy-involved crash in Port St. Lucie
Palm Beach County commissioners OK land swap west of Boca Raton

Latest News

Couple receives support across US in search for missing dog
Gov. DeSantis touts GOP victories post-session
3 horses in Kentucky Derby trained in Palm Beach County
Pediatric Oncology Support Team celebrates 25 years of service