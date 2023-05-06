Out-of-control motorcycle hits pedestrian in golf course parking lot

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
An out-of-control motorcycle involved in a crash struck a pedestrian in the parking lot of a nearby golf course in the town of Palm Beach, police said.

The crash occurred at about noon along Ocean Boulevard near Lake Avenue.

Palm Beach police Capt. Will Rothrock said two motorcycles crashed near the entrance to the Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course.

Rothrock said after one motorcyclist was ejected, the motorcycle continued into the parking lot and struck a pedestrian.

The two motorcyclists and pedestrian were taken to a hospital, but their conditions weren't immediately known.

