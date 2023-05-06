Palm Beach resident Sylvester Stallone returns for 'Cliffhanger' reboot

Sylvester Stallone is back for another high-altitude adventure.

The Oscar-nominated Palm Beach resident is set to return for what's being billed as a reboot (rather than a sequel) to the 1993 action thriller about a mountain climber who is forced to help a group of thieves find suitcases of missing money lost during a foiled U.S. Treasury plane heist over the Rockies.

Not much is known about the pseudo-sequel, other than the fact that Stallone, 76, will reprise his role as Gabe Walker, Variety reported.

Ric Roman Waugh ("Greenland") will take over directing duties for Renny Harlin, who helmed the original.

"Growing up with the biggest action films of the '80s and 90s, working on many of them myself, 'Cliffhanger' was by far one of my favorite spectacles," Waugh said. "To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true. It's going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don't take lightly."

Actor Sylvester Stallone and actress Janine Turner arrive for the premiere of the summer blockbuster movie "Cliffhanger" at Mann's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Calif., on May 26, 1993. The action-packed thriller stars both Stallone and Turner.

Mark Bianculli, who penned the Amazon Prime series "Hunters," wrote the screenplay.

In 1994, TriStar announced plans to develop a sequel involving Stallone's Walker combating terrorists who take control of the Hoover Dam, but it was delayed for years and ultimately shelved.

It's unclear whether Stallone will be joined by any cast members from the original, including Janine Turner and Michael Rooker. Spoiler alert: John Lithgow's character dies at the end of 1993's "Cliffhanger."

Stallone moved to Palm Beach at the height of the pandemic, purchasing a $35.375 million mansion in December 2020 and joining former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club the next year.

