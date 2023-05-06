Windows smashed in vehicle burglaries at Arium apartment complex

Residents of an apartment complex west of Boynton Beach woke up frustrated Saturday morning after about 20 vehicles were broken into overnight.

According to residents of the Arium community near Boynton Beach Boulevard and Jog Road, two men drove through the neighborhood early Saturday, breaking the windows to several vehicles in the complex.

Residents said at least 20 vehicles were damaged.

Some residents who spoke to WPTV believe the broken security gate contributed to the break-ins.

Most of them said nothing was taken from their vehicles, but they're now faced with the burden of getting their windows replaced.

ARIUM resident Paulo Silveira says he doesn't want to have to pay $1,000 to repair the windows damaged during some early morning burglaries, May 6, 2023, west of Boynton Beach, Fla.

Paulo Silveira said his insurance company told him it would cost him $1,000 to repair it.

"All I want is my window fixed, and I don't feel like I should be held responsible for paying $1,000," Paulo Silveira said. "If anyone is going to be responsible for this, I would claim the HOA. But, really, it's not really them. It's the person who did it."

