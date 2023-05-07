Driver sought in Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A person suffered critical injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce on Saturday night, police said.

The wreck occurred at about 9:43 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and Edwards Road.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle that was involved.

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, police said.

Police said the vehicle being sought in connection with the incident is a 1999 to 2004 dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle is missing the passenger-side rearview mirror.

Anyone with information about this incident or the vehicle is asked to contact Officer Shayne Stokes at 772-302-4764 or sstokes@fppd.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.

