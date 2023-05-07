Former Florida State star transferring to Miami

Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland (35), right, reacts after scoring the winning basket...
Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland (35), right, reacts after scoring the winning basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. Florida State defeated Miami 85-84.
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After helping Florida State win at Miami in back-to-back seasons, Matthew Cleveland has decided to join the Hurricanes.

The former Florida State guard announced Sunday that he's committed to rival Miami.

Cleveland, who was the leading scorer for the Seminoles during the 2022-23 season, entered the transfer portal last month. He averaged 13.8 points for the Seminoles, who endured a program-worst 9-23 record last season.

The 6-foot-7 Atlanta native scored the game-winning 3-point shot as time expired to beat then-No. 16 Miami 85-84 in Coral Gables for Florida State's final win of the season. The Hurricanes won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title and went on to play in the Final Four.

"I picked Miami because they made it known from the beginning that I was their main priority," Cleveland told ESPN. "They reached out to me as soon as my name was in the portal and they stayed super consistent with me. I also picked them because of the way they play. Having played them four times now, I can really see myself thrive in that system. And probably the biggest reason is that all the transfers that they've gotten have been All-ACC selections and they've won, and I want to be the next."

Cleveland will have two years of eligibility remaining at Miami.

