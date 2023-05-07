Man found shot dead outside Lake Worth Beach home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was found shot to death outside of a residence in Lake Worth Beach on Friday night, deputies said.

The shooting took place just before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South H Street.

When deputies arrived, they found the man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The sheriff's office said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Woman, 27, killed in deputy-involved crash in Port St. Lucie
Florida's governor signs prescription drug reform plan in Jupiter
Windows smashed in vehicle burglaries at Arium apartment complex
3 horses in Kentucky Derby trained in Palm Beach County
Transgender teachers leaving Florida after bill on pronouns passes

Latest News

Police: 2 women accused of stealing cellphones at SunFest
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby
New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) blocks a shot from Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler...
Heat top Knicks 105-86 in Jimmy Butler's return
Sylvester Stallone arrives at the Nice airport, May 18, 1993, for the world premiere of his...
Palm Beach resident Sylvester Stallone returns for 'Cliffhanger' reboot