Man found shot dead outside Lake Worth Beach home

A man was found shot to death outside of a residence in Lake Worth Beach on Friday night, deputies said.

The shooting took place just before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South H Street.

When deputies arrived, they found the man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The sheriff's office said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2023