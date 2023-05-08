Dates announced for 2024 SunFest, which will again be 3-day affair

SunFest may be over, but it's never too late to start planning for next year.

The downtown West Palm Beach waterfront musical festival organizers announced Monday that next year's SunFest would once again be a three-day affair held on the first weekend in May.

The 2024 edition of SunFest will take place May 3-5.

SunFest underwent several changes this year, reducing the number of days, eliminating one of the stages and scrapping the accompanying art show.

Headliners at last weekend's SunFest included Flo Rida, Jack Johnson and the Killers.

