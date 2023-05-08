FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 8, 2023

Mainly dry continues will continue for Friday, then moisture increases this weekend and so do...
Mainly dry continues will continue for Friday, then moisture increases this weekend and so do rain chances to 30% with isolated storms on Saturday and 40% with spotty storms later in the day on Sunday.
By WFLX Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Monday is kicking off the week with nice and dry weather, but the heat is on, especially by mid-week. Forecast highs Monday afternoon will top the mid 80s thanks to the breezy east winds with lots of sunshine.

By Tuesday, highs will top into the upper 80s as high pressure keeps the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches dry. Then hitting the sizzling 90s with the chance that heat indices could climb to the triple digits on Wednesday.

A low chance for an isolated storm is possible mid-week, but scattered storms will return to the forecast by Thursday.

The chance for spotty storms will continue into the weekend. Once the rain returns later this week, then high temperatures will not be as hot, but it will be humid

