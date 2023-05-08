Governor's Hurricane Conference focuses on communities helping each other

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Hundreds of first responders, emergency managers and officials from cities all over the country are in West Palm Beach for the Governor’s Hurricane Conference.

The conference is at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

This year’s theme is Partnering for Success, which highlights communities helping each other when times get tough with tropical weather.

Monday and Tuesday are slower days, with attendees mostly focusing on training. Wednesday and on, there will be several sessions to make sure agencies from all over the country know what to do when a hurricane strikes.

WPTV’s Victor Jorges spoke with the conference’s president, Paul Womble, Monday morning.

“We have to train together, and prepare together, respond together and recover together,” Womble said. “It’s really all about working together.”

He said the time to prepare is now. He also said it’s better for agency leaders to get to know each other now that “the skies are blue,” rather than when hurricane-like weather arrives.

The convention will continue through May 12, and there will be training sessions, workshops, and exhibits highlighting the latest in weather tech.

“Everything is going technology—drones and communication, and the way to get the word out,” Womble said. “We want to make sure if there is an emergency, folks have a way to receive warnings and they know what to do.”

You can find more details on the convention here.

