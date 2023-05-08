Indian River County voters sound off on Republican presidential candidates

A recent NBC News poll indicates former President Donald Trump is leading Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical match-up for the Republican primary nomination in the race for the White House.

"For some reason in the Republican Party, we are choosing sides and we don't really want to do that," Dr. John Vacchiano, the newly elected chairman of the Republican National Committee in Indian River County, said. "We have a good platform. It's what I call an America-first platform. It's based on Judeo-Christian values -- small government and free market trade."

WPTV spoke with Vacchiano at the Coffee House, located in the heart of downtown Vero Beach.

Indian River County is a right-leaning Republican stronghold in Florida.

"Just looking at the last two administrations, you can clearly see a difference in policy with food, with gas with the border, with the economy, and I'm trying to get everyone to look at policy," Vacchiano said. "That's what I'm trying to get people to look at."

Vacchiano is using his voice as Republican National Committee chair, a pastor at a new church called Patriot Church and the host of a podcast in Indian River County to influence voters. Some locals that WPTV talked to weren't interested in the Republican frontrunners.

"To me, it doesn't matter whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat or an independent, as long as they find a decent human being to do the right thing I'll be very happy," Vero Beach resident Therese Ambrose said.

WPTV asked her about the two Republican frontrunners from Florida.

"I don't like Governor DeSantis. Look at our education and banning of books," Ambrose said. "That's not going forward, that's going backwards."

We then asked her whether she would consider voting for former President Donald Trump.

"Oh God, no," Ambrose said. "No, absolutely not."

It was a similar reaction from Vero Beach resident Celine Cook.

"I am definitely not voting for Trump again," Cook said.

When asked whether she would consider voting for DeSantis, Cook suggested she would be voting for Florida's governor.

"We've seen him as our governor, how he acted during the past hurricane," Cook said. "He seems to be a good guy, and he's been here to Vero Beach several times."

She said also liked that one of his campaign managers is from the area.

"She's our pastor's daughter, so I'm probably going vote for DeSantis," Cook said.

Vacchiano said he's encouraging Indian River County Republicans to vote Trump in 2024 and DeSantis in 2028.

"As a pastor, I say, 'What are the policies of former President Trump?' He has done so much for my belief system," Vacchiano said. "If you ever heard of Family Research Council, they followed his administration and looked at all the Judeo- Christian policies his administration put forward for people all over the world and it was amazing to see that."

Despite some of Trump's statements on social media, that hasn't deterred his support for the former president.

"He was supportive of my beliefs. His rhetoric and his tweets might not have been how I would tweet," Vacchiano said. "But the big picture is, how do I save my country? How do I make my country great again?"

