Man violently smashes glass cases of Martin County store

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Workers at a sporting goods store in Martin County had quite a mess to clean up after a man suddenly took a baseball bat to several glass cases this past weekend.

Video recorded inside a Dick's Sporting Goods store along Northwest Federal Highway shows the suspect commit the violent vandalism.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the man walked into the store, selected a baseball bat from an aisle and announced to employees he was sorry.

He then began using the bat to smash several glass cases while employees and customers watched in shock.

The surveillance video showed an unprovoked Diaz swinging at case after case before walking out the door.

Investigators said witnesses were able to give a good description of the suspect.

Deputies later located the man, identified as Shanluk Diaz, 31, down the road in front of another retail store.

Prior to going on the rampage, the sheriff's office said Diaz, who said he was homeless, walked into a restaurant and stole a steak. They said he also went to a convenience store and stole a beer before walking into the sporting goods store.

Diaz face a charge of felony criminal mischief and was taken to the Martin County jail.

