Police: Sam's Club employee made $100K in fraudulent returns

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Port St. Lucie police arrested a Sam's Club employee who they said was responsible for more than $100,000 in fraudulent merchandise returns.

Between February and April, Keondra Breland, 32, of Fort Pierce used bar codes from expensive electronics and fraudulently returned the purchase prices to her and her family members' debit cards.

"In this case, it was a trusted employee who accessed a stolen PIN number that she had taken from a manager," Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief Marc DiMeo said.

Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief Marc DiMeo explains his agency's investigation into the thefts.

Police said they are looking into other possible arrests.

None of the items involved were ever removed from the store.

Breland faces three felony charges including grand theft.

