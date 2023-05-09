1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Congress Avenue near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County deputies were investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday morning on Congress Avenue near West Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said one man died and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting at Congress Avenue and Westgate Avenue, just off Okeechobee Boulevard.

WPTV news crew at the scene said there were multiple PBSO cruisers, and Congress Avenue was blocked off at Okeechobee Boulevard.

A resident who lives in the area said he heard four gunshots, then what sounded like a machine gun, just before 1 a.m.

No other information, including details about a motive or search for a shooter, has been released.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Task force arrests 3 men in catalytic converter theft at West Palm Beach motel
Indian River County voters sound off on Republican presidential candidates
Man violently smashes glass cases of Martin County store
A "Home of the Whopper" sign welcomes customers outside the Burger King fast food restaurant,...
Burger King could close as many as 400 locations by end of 2023
US News ranks Florida as No. 1 in the nation for higher education

Latest News

'Youth Explosion' talent competition coming to Belle Glade
Fatal crash causes delays on I-95 at Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach
Fort Pierce pedestrians worry about safety after hit-and-run crash
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots a 3-point basket as New York Knicks guard RJ...
Heat beat Knicks, take 3-1 lead in playoff series