1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Congress Avenue near West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County deputies were investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday morning on Congress Avenue near West Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said one man died and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting at Congress Avenue and Westgate Avenue, just off Okeechobee Boulevard.

WPTV news crew at the scene said there were multiple PBSO cruisers, and Congress Avenue was blocked off at Okeechobee Boulevard.

A resident who lives in the area said he heard four gunshots, then what sounded like a machine gun, just before 1 a.m.

No other information, including details about a motive or search for a shooter, has been released.

