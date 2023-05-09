3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision, police say

Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash.
Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash.(Peyton Toups)
By Chelsea Collinsworth, KCBD Digital and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Three adults and two children were killed in a head-on collision in Texas early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers in Lubbock responded to a crash with injuries on the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Upland Avenue.

Investigators said the victims were identified as 46-year-old George Wallace, 21-year-old Melodi Boivin, 23-year-old Xavier Caballero, 2-year-old Marcellus Boivin and 1-year-old Lezlie Caballero.

Police said Xavier was driving a minivan east in the right lane of the freeway when they were hit head-on by an SUV driven by Wallace.

Investigators said Wallace was traveling on the wrong side of the freeway going west in the eastbound lanes.

Wallace, Xavier and Melodi all died at the scene. The children were taken to a hospital where they later died.

Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash.

There were no other occupants in the SUV.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Task force arrests 3 men in catalytic converter theft at West Palm Beach motel
Man violently smashes glass cases of Martin County store
Indian River County voters sound off on Republican presidential candidates
US News ranks Florida as No. 1 in the nation for higher education
A "Home of the Whopper" sign welcomes customers outside the Burger King fast food restaurant,...
Burger King could close as many as 400 locations by end of 2023

Latest News

FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at...
DA tweaks Jonathan Majors’ charge; lawyer says he’s innocent
A 3-year-old was among those killed at a Dallas area mall.
Children killed in mall shooting mourned
FILE - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp is hauled down by Kansas City Chiefs' Jerry Mays...
Former Vikings, Cal QB Joe Kapp dies at age 85
CORRECTS DATELINE TO FORT MYERS BEACH, NOT FORT MYERS - Damages boats lie on the land and water...
SBA offering Hurricane Ian disaster loan assistance for small businesses
Sheriff to provide update on woman who vanished 5 years ago