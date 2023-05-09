3 people killed in Boca Raton crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A two-vehicle crash in Boca Raton claimed the lives of three people Monday morning, police said.

The wreck occurred in the 500 block of South Dixie Highway just after 11:30 a.m.

Boca Raton police spokesman Mark Economou said a 2004 Porsche SUV was traveling north on Dixie Highway in the right travel lane.

The Porsche collided with a 2020 Kia sedan that was turning south on Dixie Highway from Southeast Fifth Street.

Police said two of the occupants of the Kia were pronounced dead at the scene, a 73-year-old woman from Deerfield Beach, who was a rear passenger, and the driver, a 69-year-old man from Worthington, Ohio.

A front passenger in the car, a 74-year-old woman from Ruidoso, New Mexico, was taken to Delray Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Police did not release the names of the victims.

Investigators said the driver of the Porsche was a 61-year-old man from West Palm Beach. They did not say if he was hurt in the wreck.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact traffic homicide investigator Javier Casas at (561) 544-8579.

