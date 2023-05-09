Blaze found again after nearly 2 months missing in Vero Beach

Blaze, a German Shepherd who went missing seven weeks ago after being found stranded for four days on Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary at Riverside Park in Vero Beach, is back home with his new owner.

Blaze was found Friday by county animal control officer Rick Hall and safely brought to Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County for a full evaluation.

"We are happy to report that he is healthy and home resting," the Humane Society posted on Facebook. "We were so happy to be able to provide Blaze’s mom with a GPS collar -- just in case."

The pet rescue thanked animal control, the community of Vero Beach and Indian River, and its staff.

"We are over the moon for Blaze and his owner!," according to the Facebook post.

Brittany Norair, Blaze's owner, posted to Instagram, that Blaze "needs patience and to do things on his own terms. ... Slow and steady my boy 🤍 Trust first, the rest later."

Blaze reunited with owner Brittany Norair at Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County.

Nortair, who is a friend of one of the Vero Beach officers who helped find him, adopted him on March 16, the same night he ran away again.

He had been safely brought to the Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County.

The dog, estimated to be 6 years old, was successfully trapped by the Vero Beach Police Department's large dog trap on Feb. 28.

Vero Beach police said on Feb. 24, the agency received numerous calls reporting a loose dog around Memorial Island. The dog was seen running into the water and swam to the island directly southwest of Memorial Island, according to police.

Animal Control set up a trap with some treats inside it.

"There's a couple trails and campsites you can't get to, most of the island," Chris Woodruff, owner of Vero Tackle ad Watersports, said. "As we would get closer, it would just run under the brush and there's no way we get to it."

