Fatal crash causes delays on I-95 at Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach

A deadly crash involving a semi-truck is causing major delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Linton Boulevard.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a car smashed into the back of a semi-truck.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of deadly I-95 crash

At least two southbound lanes are blocked, and the FHP is reporting this as a fatality.

Drivers heading southbound are encouraged to use Congress Avenue, Military Trail, or Florida's Turnpike as alternate routes.

