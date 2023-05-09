Fatal crash causes delays on I-95 at Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A deadly crash involving a semi-truck is causing major delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Linton Boulevard.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a car smashed into the back of a semi-truck.

Fatal crash causes delays on Interstate 95 at Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach

At least two southbound lanes are blocked, and the FHP is reporting this as a fatality.

Drivers heading southbound are encouraged to use Congress Avenue, Military Trail, or Florida's Turnpike as alternate routes.

