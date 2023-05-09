Fire extinguished at Palm Beach Car Wash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT
A fire erupted Tuesday at a West Palm Beach car wash.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen from downtown after the fire erupted shortly after noon at the Palm Beach Car Wash on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, east of Australian Avenue.

Firefighters could be seen putting out the fire when WPTV photojournalist Eric Pasquarelli arrived.

West Palm Beach police said Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard was closed in both directions between Tamarind and Australian avenues. Drivers were advised to avoid the area for most of the afternoon.

It was not immediately known how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

