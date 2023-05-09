FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 9, 2023

A warmer and sunny Tuesday is in store across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, plus inland areas.
By WFLX
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A warmer and sunny Tuesday is in store across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, plus inland areas.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will top the upper 80s as high pressure keeps the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches dry. Breezy winds at times with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Sizzling temperatures for Wednesday as the forecast high for West Palm Beach could hit 90 degrees with a chance that heat indices could climb to the triple digits.

Other areas could be flirting with the 90s on Wednesday afternoon.

A low chance for an isolated storm is possible mid-week, but spotty storms will return to the forecast by Thursday, most likely developing in the late afternoon and evening hours.

The chance for spotty storms will continue into the weekend. High temperatures will not be as hot, but it will be humid through the end of the week and weekend.

