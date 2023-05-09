Jackson the 'gentle giant' up for adoption at Palm Beach County animal shelter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jackson the dog has been waiting for his forever home for several weeks at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. The 6-year-old tri-colored pup is available for adoption.

"He is what we call a gentle giant. So he is a big boy but he is very sweet, very gentle, and as you can see he loves pets, loves cuddles, loves to lay on his back," Melanie Perazzo said.

Jackson has been living with a kennel mate and can do well with other dogs.

"He's a very sweet boy," Perazzo said.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is overcrowded and there's a great need for adoptions. If you can't adopt, you can consider fostering a pet like Jackson, or donating items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

PBCACC says each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free Health Care Certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Look through the adoptable pets online here. The foster and adoption application is completed in person, no appointment is needed.

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike.

For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit www.pbcgov.com/animal.

