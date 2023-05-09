Live: Sheriff provides update on woman who vanished 5 years ago

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide new details on the investigation of a woman who vanished more than five years ago.

Assunta "Susy" Tomassi, 73, who had dementia, disappeared in Vero Beach on March 16, 2018.

A truck possibly involved in the disappearance of Suzy Tomassi, who was last seen in Vero Beach...
A truck possibly involved in the disappearance of Suzy Tomassi, who was last seen in Vero Beach on March 16, 2018.jpg

The sheriff's office announced in early March that a fisherman discovered skeletal remains near the Oslo Road boat ramp.

Through personal items located near the remains, detectives said they believed the remains were Tomassi.

Tomassi was last seen getting into a white pickup truck behind a Publix located at Oslo Road and U.S. Highway 1.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Task force arrests 3 men in catalytic converter theft at West Palm Beach motel
Man violently smashes glass cases of Martin County store
Indian River County voters sound off on Republican presidential candidates
US News ranks Florida as No. 1 in the nation for higher education
A "Home of the Whopper" sign welcomes customers outside the Burger King fast food restaurant,...
Burger King could close as many as 400 locations by end of 2023

Latest News

Large plumes of smoke could be seen from downtown after the fire erupted shortly after noon at...
Fire extinguished at Palm Beach Car Wash
CORRECTS DATELINE TO FORT MYERS BEACH, NOT FORT MYERS - Damages boats lie on the land and water...
SBA offering Hurricane Ian disaster loan assistance for small businesses
Fire extinguished at Palm Beach Car Wash
Tiger Woods of the US and his partner Erica Herman leave at the the end of the opening ceremony...
Judge seems skeptical of Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend's claims